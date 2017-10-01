Brockton: Bridgewater Man Gets Two Years in Prison for Exposing Self to Children

A guilty plea was entered by a Bridgewater man charged with exposing himself to children in Middleboro.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that 50-year-old Wayne Haskell pleaded guilty in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of Open and Gross Lewdness in connection with a March 10 incident where two students were sitting in a school bus stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of S. Main St. and E. Grove St.

They then saw Haskell pull up in a light colored SUV and wave to the children before moving up and downward motion with his naked body exposed.

A week later Haskell was reported waving his exposed genitalia to children on the same bus.

The DA’s office says Haskell was found by using information from witness interviews and video surveillance to locate Haskell’s vehicle and he was identified by the children in a photo array and arrested on May 9.

He was given a two year sentence in the House of Corrections to be followed by five years of Probation with conditions which include wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, undergoing sex offender treatment, and having no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Haskell must also sustain from drugs and alcohol and undergo a substance abuse evaluation with treatment, if necessary.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising