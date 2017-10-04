Brockton: Early Morning Fire On Montello St.

Fire crews in Brockton were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire at the three story dwelling was reported around 2:30 a.m. at 1210 Montello St.

Mayor Bill Carpenter says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene and that the home collapsed into Riverside Ave.

Carpenter says the home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

A fire department truck sustained minor damage.

Investigators remain on scene but Carpenter says the incident appears “suspicious.”

