Brockton: Early Morning Shooting Injures Man

Brockton Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning.

Police tell WATD News that at around 1:30 a.m. the owner of Malu’s Lounge on Montello St. was walking out of the bar with two guards after closing time.

One of the guards told police that while they were walking out a car drove towards them, going up onto the curb.

The guard shot twice at the vehicle, leaving the driver with facial injuries.

Police say the driver was able to get himself to the hospital and his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

