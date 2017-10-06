Brockton: Man Previously Convicted of Arson Arrested in Connection with Recent Fire

A man previously convicted of setting a number of arson fires several years ago is ordered held on $250,000 bail in connection with a recent Brockton fire.

49-year-old Mark Sargent of Fall River, previously of Halifax and Middleborough, entered a not guilty plea in connection with a Brockton fire earlier this week, and is being looked at as a “person of interest” in connection with numerous other fires in the area.

Sargent served several years in prison after being convicted of setting three arson fires dating back to 2012–he was the prime suspect in many others.

Sargent and his step-son were both arrested in connection with the fires.

Sargent due back in court on October 31st for a probable cause hearing.

