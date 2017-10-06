Brockton: Man Previously Convicted of Arson Arrested in Connection with Recent Fire

By
Christine James
Posted on October 6, 2017Posted in: Local News

A man previously convicted of setting a number of arson fires several years ago is ordered held on $250,000 bail in connection with a recent Brockton fire.

49-year-old Mark Sargent of Fall River, previously of Halifax and Middleborough, entered a not guilty plea in connection with a Brockton fire earlier this week, and is being looked at as a “person of interest” in connection with numerous other fires in the area.

Sargent served several years in prison after being convicted of setting three arson fires dating back to 2012–he was the prime suspect in many others.

Sargent and his step-son were both arrested in connection with the fires.

Sargent due back in court on October 31st for a probable cause hearing.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."