Brockton: Officials Investigate After Teacher Accused of Abuse

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on October 24, 2017Posted in: Local News

School officials are investigating after a teacher allegedly abused two students in Massachusetts. Gregg Natale says his 10-year-old son was nearly shoved to the ground by a fifth grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School in Brockton last month. Another parent says the same teacher was escorted off school grounds after grabbing their child by the shoulders and shaking him Friday. Brockton Superintendent Kathleen Smith says they are investigating, but no charges have been filed.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.