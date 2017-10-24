Brockton: Officials Investigate After Teacher Accused of Abuse

School officials are investigating after a teacher allegedly abused two students in Massachusetts. Gregg Natale says his 10-year-old son was nearly shoved to the ground by a fifth grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary School in Brockton last month. Another parent says the same teacher was escorted off school grounds after grabbing their child by the shoulders and shaking him Friday. Brockton Superintendent Kathleen Smith says they are investigating, but no charges have been filed.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising