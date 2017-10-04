Brockton: Pembroke Woman Charged with Causing a Fatal Crash

A Pembroke woman will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of causing a fatal crash in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 33-year-old Danielle Mastro was arrested Tuesday night on charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The three vehicle crash took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 179 Quincy St.

A preliminary investigation has determined that two females were traveling north on Quincy St. in a Chevy Equinox when an Audi A6 driven by Mastro struck them from behind.

The impact caused the Equinox to veer into the southbound side of the roadway where it was struck by a 12-wheel heavy dump truck.

The truck rolled over and spilled its cargo before coming to rest on its side.

Mastro fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody.

The Equinox’s driver, identified only as a Bridgewater woman, was taken to Brockton Hospital where she later died.

Her passenger, a Brockton resident, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The dump truck driver remained on scene and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

