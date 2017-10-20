Cape Cod: Prescribed Burn Friday at Camp Edwards

– Posted on October 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Camp Edwards on Friday.
Base officials say the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s Natural Resources Program will be conducting a prescribed burn.
The goal of the program is to “duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards.”
In addition officials say the burn will also help with wildfire hazard reduction, firefighter training, and training lands improvement.
No specific times have been given, but officials say the burn will proceed conditions permitting.
The burn is being conducted in partnership with Federal, State and non-profit agencies.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.