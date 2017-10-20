Cape Cod: Prescribed Burn Friday at Camp Edwards

Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Camp Edwards on Friday.

Base officials say the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s Natural Resources Program will be conducting a prescribed burn.

The goal of the program is to “duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards.”

In addition officials say the burn will also help with wildfire hazard reduction, firefighter training, and training lands improvement.

No specific times have been given, but officials say the burn will proceed conditions permitting.

The burn is being conducted in partnership with Federal, State and non-profit agencies.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising