Carver: Cat Rescued from House Fire is on Road to Recovery

An unconscious cat that was rescued from a Carver house fire and resuscitated by firefighters early Monday morning is now doing well and recovering at an animal hospital.

WATD’s Amy Leonard has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/V-Cat-Survives-Fire.mp3

