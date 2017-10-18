Cohasset: Driver Cited for Rear-ending a Fire Truck

A driver was cited following a crash involving a Cohasset Fire Truck.

Cohasset Police say the crash took place at around noon on Tuesday when the driver of the 2011 Lexus rear ended the truck as it was clearing a medical aid call at Sunrise Assisted Living on King St.

The driver, identified only as a 75-year-old woman from Cohasset, was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes and following too closely on a state highway.

There were no injuries reported.

