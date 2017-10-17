Cohasset: Middle School Student Facing Serious Charges

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on October 17, 2017Posted in: Local News

A 14-year-old Cohasset Middle School student has been arrested and is facing serious charges.

On Friday, the juvenile was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats and threatening to commit a crime.

The suspect allegedly sent a number of text messages to his friends describing how he wanted to harm other students with a knife.

Police were alerted to these threats and notified the school administration.

School officials told officers that the suspect had been released from school earlier in the day.

Detectives then went to the suspect’s home and arrested him.

The suspect was booked at the Cohasset Police Station and released to the custody of his parents.

He was arraigned in Quincy Juvenile Court on Monday.

 

 

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.