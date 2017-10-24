Dedham: Puppy Doe Trial Postponed

The trial for a man charged in the Puppy Doe case has been postponed to next Monday. Court officials did not give a reason for the latest postponement.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, a Polish native, is facing 12 counts of animal cruelty, his trial was set to begin in October at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Quincy Police say he tortured and abused a dog, nicknamed “Puppy Doe” in 2013. The pit bull was found in a park with severe injuries and had to be later euthanized.

Czerkawski has entered a not guilty plea to all charges, saying nearby youths drinking in the park were responsible. His attorney, Larry Tipton, has questioned DNA evidence in the case.

Czerkawski is currently serving time in state prison. In 2015, he was sentenced to 3-5 years after he was accused of taking $130,000 from an elderly woman he was the caretaker of in Quincy. Janina Stock died at the age of 95 of natural causes in August of 2013. Puppy Doe was found at a park near her home that day.

In October of 2016, he entered a guilty plea to eight counts of larceny after he was accused of stealing $4,500 from the St. Lawrence Martyr Parish in New Bedford in 2012. He was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison in that case as well.

Initially the case was set to begin on July 25, but was delayed due to a prosecutor undergoing emergency eye surgery.

