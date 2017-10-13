Duxbury: American Sign Language Honor Society Honors High School Students

The American Sign Language Honor Society honored more than a dozen Duxbury High School seniors with a induction ceremony this week.

Thirteen Duxbury High School seniors were celebrated Thursday night by the American Sign Language Honor Society for outstanding achievement and being involved in the deaf community.

Keynote speaker at the ceremony at Duxbury High School was Northeastern University sign language professor Laurie Achin.

Achin was interpreted through Duxbury High’s Sign Language teacher Chris Robertson and says some of the bigger obstacles for the deaf are being labeled as having a disability.

Duxbury High School senior and inductee Jack Kalil was born hard of hearing and says the sign language classes have exploded in size.

The Duxbury seniors inductees include Charlotte Butcher, Lauren Crowley, Derek DiVirgilio, Thomas Duggan, Rylee Hadl, Paige Harvey, Jack Kalil, Madison Mendoza, Mattigan Moran, Molly Norton, Madelyn Powers, Olivia Sisoian and Jessica Vidito.

Each inductee into the American Sign Language Honor Society makes a commitment for academic excellence and to become involved in the deaf community and world.

