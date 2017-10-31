Duxbury: Dentist Tells the ‘Tooth’ About Halloween

Halloween is fun for kids, but is often bad for teeth.

WATD’s Dan McCready says one local dentist is providing some perspective on maintaining good dental health.

When it comes to Halloween candy Dr. Andy Wiemeyer told the South Shore’s Morning News that while there’s no candy that’s good for your teeth some are less harmful than others.

And while some in his profession have been known to hand out toothbrush, floss, and toothpaste, Wiemeyer says it’s not something he recommends.

Wiemeyer says that kids shouldn’t have any more candy after they have brushed their teeth for the evening.

