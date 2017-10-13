Duxbury: Two Habitat for Humanity Housing Projects Underway

WATD’s Mimi Walker brings us the latest on two new housing projects by South Shore Habitat for Humanity that are now underway in Duxbury:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/MWVOICER-SSHFH-in-Duxbury.mp3

