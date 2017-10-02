Gosnold: Sea Turtle Rescued off Cuttyhunk Island

A turtle was rescued off Cuttyhunk Island on Sunday.

The coast guard says that at around 12:30 p.m. a fisherman contacted them to report that a sea turtle got tangled in a lobster pot.

A 29-foot response boat crew with a member from the Massachusetts Department of Natural Resources was dispatched to the area and they were able to free the turtle and the animal swam away safely.

Click here to view the video.

