Halifax: Hazmat Team Responds to Tier One Situation

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on October 31, 2017Posted in: Local News

Halifax Police call in a hazmat team after a letter containing powder was brought in to the station.

A Halifax resident received the suspicious letter and upon seeing the powder inside, brought it to the police station.

The Halifax Fire department hazmat team responded to the tier 1 hazmat situation, and deemed it a police matter.

Police are going to have the substance tested, WATD news will continue to follow the story and provide updates as we receive them.

 

