Halifax: Hazmat Team Responds to Tier One Situation

Halifax Police call in a hazmat team after a letter containing powder was brought in to the station.

A Halifax resident received the suspicious letter and upon seeing the powder inside, brought it to the police station.

The Halifax Fire department hazmat team responded to the tier 1 hazmat situation, and deemed it a police matter.

Police are going to have the substance tested, WATD news will continue to follow the story and provide updates as we receive them.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising