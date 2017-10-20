Hanover: First Responders Appreciation Week at Healthtrax

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on October 20, 2017Posted in: Local News

Nominate a first responder you know and they will be entered to win a one-year membership to Healthtrax in honor of First Responders Appreciation Week! 

Entries will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 AM

*Healthtrax First Responder grand prize adult individual membership is valid for new members only and is non-transferable. It cannot be combined with other offers or redeemed for cash. Must be 21 years or older. Valid at the Hanover location only. Fees for certain classes and services beyond fitness floor may apply. Redeem by activation date listed on this certificate.


Screen Shot 2017-10-19 at 3.23.49 PM

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.