Hanover: Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens Monday

By
Garo Hagopian
Posted on October 15, 2017Posted in: Local News, News

A medical marijuana dispensary is opening in Hanover on Monday.

It’s run by Curaleaf and will serve the South Shore and Cape Cod.

 CEO Patrick Johnson tells WATD the dispensary at 2001 Washington St. will open at 9 a.m., but will only receive clients by appointment during the first week.

He says discounts will be available for veterans and low-income people.

Curaleaf plans to open other medical marijuana dispensaries in Provincetown and Oxford early next year.

