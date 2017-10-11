Hanover: Status Hearing Today for Yellowman’s Cleanup

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on October 11, 2017

A status hearing for Yellowman’s cleanup is set to take place in Housing Court today. If all goes well, the Town of Hanover will seek to remove a court-appointed receiver.

Yellowman’s attorney Brian Cook told WATD the cleanup was going to be completed by this hearing.

If the work has not been completed, the court-appointed receiver would step in to hire a contractor to get any remaining work done.

Cook says Yellowman will be planning a party to thank his supporters if he passes inspection.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. in Brockton Housing Court.

