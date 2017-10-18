Hanover: Town Considering Ban on Recreational Marijuana

Hanover could be joining the growing list of towns that are considering a ban on recreational marijuana facilities.

“The voters in Hanover supported medical marijuana in town, they strongly opposed the distribution of recreational marijuana,” said Town Manager Troy Clarkson. “We’re working with our town counsel and the Board of Selectmen to vote bylaws and support policies that support the will of the voters.”

On the ballot question in November, 57.5% of voters opposed recreational marijuana. A medical marijuana facility is slated to open soon in town.

Any change to bylaws or zoning would require a Town Meeting vote.

Representatives from Hanover attended a forum with Attorney General Maura Healey last week. She is recommending that towns in favor of a ban do so through town meeting before April.

“We’re working on what we call ‘a belt and suspenders approach,’” said Clarkson. “Where we will enact any and all bylaws or changes to the town’s regulations to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to fulfill the will of the voters.”

The town is now working on scheduling a public hearing and a Special Town Meeting for the vote.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising