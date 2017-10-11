Hanover: Yellowman’s Cleanup Complete; Case Dismissed

– Posted on October 11, 2017Posted in: Local News
Yelloman, poses under the sun and next to one of his favorite treasures in his yard, a statue of Jesus. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe
Judge Wilbur Edwards dismissed the case Wednesday in Brockton Housing Court, almost a year after the case started.
Hanover Town Counsel David DeLuca said the rear of the property is cleared from debris, and the rest of the house is up to acceptable standards.
Yellowman’s attorney Brian Cook says it’s now a safer place for his client to live and thanked the community for rallying behind his client.
