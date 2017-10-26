Hanson: Crews Respond To Fire On High St.

– Posted on October 26, 2017Posted in: Local News
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire in Hanson.
Fire officials tell WATD News the fire at 233 High St. was reported by a passerby around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived on scene to find a “moderate smoke condition.”
Firefighters were able to gain access to the kitchen and knocked down the fire.
The home sustained significant smoke and heat damage and is considered uninhabitable.
No injuries were reported and the homeowners are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Officials say the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but it is not considered suspicious.
Units from Whitman and Pembroke assisted at the scene and Halifax provided station coverage.
