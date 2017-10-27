Hanson: One Medflighted After Crash Involving Motorcycle

One person was Medflighted to a Boston hospital following a crash in Hanson involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Fire officials tell WATD News the crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Friday at 859 Main St.

One male victim was taken to Robinson Baseball Field where a waiting Medflight transported them to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with what are described as serious injuries.

Fire officials say one person at the scene refused medical treatment.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising