Hanson: Thursday Brush Fires Halt Commuter Rail Service

Commuter Rail service was suspended Thursday afternoon after brush fires broke out along the Kingston/Plymouth line.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the tracks between Pleasant Street in Hanson and the Halifax station around 1 p.m.

Lieutenant Kevin Mossman from the Hanson Fire Department was among the first to arrive to the fires near Pleasant Street.

“We probably had four different areas that were going with brush fires,” said Mossman. “From Monponsett Street to the Halifax line, we probably had an additional four brush fires going.”

With dry conditions along the tracks, mutual aid from Whitman, Pembroke, and Halifax responded to the scene.

“Some of the fires that were spreading quickly started going towards a residential area – towards Briggs Street,” said Mossman. “The crews were able to quickly knock those fires down.”

With a wide area to cover, Mossman said it took a group effort.

“Just to get the resources here that we needed to handle the situation was fantastic,” said Mossman. “The guys from the area communities did a great job and were able to knock most of the running fire down quickly.”

Members from Keolis, the rail vendor for the MBTA, were on the scene. Officials said a southbound train may have been the cause of the fires, but the matter was still under investigation.

Photo credit: Hanson Firefighters Twitter (@hfd2713).

