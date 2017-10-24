Hanson: Two People Sustain Serious Injuries Following Morning Car Crash

Two people were injured following a two car crash in Hanson Tuesday morning.

Fire officials tell WATD News the crash took place around 9 a.m. at Maquan St. and Crescent St.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries with one driver being Medflighted to a Boston hospital and the other being transported to South Shore Hospital.

Their names and current conditions haven’t been released.

