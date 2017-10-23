Hingham: Bare Cove Park Committee to Create a Pollinator Garden

Following the lead of the Mass Audubon and Xerces Societies, the Bare Cove Park Committee in Hingham is creating a safe haven in the park for pollinators to populate, free of chemicals and pesticides.

The garden, which is situated next to Bridger’s Path in the southernmost part of Bare Cove Park, will contain special Pennsylvania wildflowers that are specifically adapted to New England’s climate and flower-growing conditions. Therefore, the flowers won’t require herbicides to fight off invasive species.

Bare Cove Park Committee Chair Ted Matthews says the pollinator garden’s location is a good opportunity to get the rest of the community involved in pollinator preservation:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/BCPLLNTRHOME1.mp3

Nesting homes for bees and butterflies have also been set up in the pollinator garden. Seeds will be planted in November and will bloom just in time for spring.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising