Hingham: Off-Leash Dog Walking Law Runs Smoothly

The “odd-day off-leash” law for walking dogs in Bare Cove Park in Hingham is going smoothly five months after its implementation.
The rules allow for dogs that have official permits to go off-leash in the park on odd-numbered calendar days, with several conditions for the owners to keep watch of their dogs.
Bare Cove Park Committee member Francis Rockett is pleased with the outcome so far:
Some town officials have alleged that over 200 dog owners have applied for permits for off-leash walking days, although the exact number cannot be confirmed at this time.
The Bare Cove Park off-leash walking law will be reviewed again at Hingham’s Town meeting in spring 2018.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.
