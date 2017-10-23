Hingham: Off-Leash Dog Walking Law Runs Smoothly

The “odd-day off-leash” law for walking dogs in Bare Cove Park in Hingham is going smoothly five months after its implementation.

The rules allow for dogs that have official permits to go off-leash in the park on odd-numbered calendar days, with several conditions for the owners to keep watch of their dogs.

Bare Cove Park Committee member Francis Rockett is pleased with the outcome so far:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ODDDAYLEASHBC1.mp3

Some town officials have alleged that over 200 dog owners have applied for permits for off-leash walking days, although the exact number cannot be confirmed at this time.

The Bare Cove Park off-leash walking law will be reviewed again at Hingham’s Town meeting in spring 2018.

