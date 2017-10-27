Hingham: State Reps Discuss Programs for Local Veterans

Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, Francisco Urena was in Hingham for a meeting with South Shore veterans.

At the town-hall style meeting, veterans got to ask questions to state representatives directly.

“In town hall meetings like these — when we get the community together — is where we learn where those gaps are and how we can address them,” said Urena. “Tonight for some folks, it was as easy as just connecting them with programs that are available.”

Similar meetings have been held around the state, most recently on the North Shore.

“If we can ever do anything for you and your families, please feel free to reach out,” said Urena. “Our veterans’ agents are located in every city and town in Massachusetts, willing and able to ensure we have that sense of community that you deserve and you want.”

Many of those in attendance asked about programs available, and if they’re eligible. Some residents expressed frustration with claims from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

While the VA claims are separate from VA Health Care, Hingham Veterans’ Service Officer Keith Jermyn says people can get help by reaching out to their local Veterans’ Service Officer.

“The VA [claims] system, which is a federal system, is very daunting. There’s a lot of paper work, there’s a lot of things from good trade practices that we may know that you may not,” said Jermyn. “The frustration can just simply be taken away by partnering up with your VSO.”

While their branches of service may be different, the sense of community among veterans was apparent.

“I just think it was a banner event. I always great to for people to be able to have their legislators that are approachable. They can voice their concerns,” said Jermyn. “I saw many of the staffers…writing those issues down. Their voices were definitely heard.”

