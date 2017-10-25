Hingham: Town Awarded Port Security Grant from Federal Government

By
David Cedrone
The federal government has awarded the town of Hingham with a port security grant to install cameras on its coast line to prevent terrorist activity.

The Hingham Board of Selectmen met with Head Assistant Harbor Master Joseph Driscoll and signed an agreement to be part of the coastal surveillance system.

Driscoll says Hingham was awarded with a million dollar grant and the camera system will be set up from the New Hampshire border to the Cape Cod Canal.

Driscoll says the program is just getting started and was unsure of where the cameras would be placed along Hingham’s coast line.

 

