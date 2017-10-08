Holbrook: Investigators Looking Into Death of Young Girl Struck by Utility Truck

A Comcast truck struck and killed a 4-year-old girl who had run into the street outside her home in Holbrook.

Investigators say the girl was hit around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died.

Her name has not been released.

Police have tested the truck’s brakes, and so far, no charges have been filed.

The neighborhood is quiet and heavily-wooded, with children known to run around out-side and ride their bikes in the area.

