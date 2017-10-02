Jacksonville, FL: El Faro’s Captain Misjudged Hurricane Strength, Says Coast Guard

Two years after the sinking of the El Faro the Coast Guard has released a report on the incident.

The El Faro went down near the Bahamas Oct. 1, 2015 as it went through Hurricane Joaquin on its way to Puerto Rico.

During a press conference yesterday Capt. Jason Newbauer said a Marine Board of Investigation determined that the primary cause of the sinking of a cargo ship was with the vessel’s captain.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/EL-FARO-REPORT-1.mp3

However, Newbauer said the vessels owner, TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, was also cited as a party that bore some responsibility.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/EL-FARO-REPORT-2.mp3

As was the Coast Guard itself.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/EL-FARO-REPORT-3.mp3

Additionally the report also included 39 safety recommendations.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/EL-FARO-REPORT-4.mp3

Newbauer said families and other interested parties will have 30 days to offer any comments on the report before the Commandant issues his final action memo.

All 33 people aboard the 790-foot vessel, including engineers Jeffrey Mathias and Keith Griffin, both graduates of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, were killed.

