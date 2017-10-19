Join Lisa Azizian for Live Broadcast from the Renegade Run in Hingham on Sunday, October 22nd from 11- Noon

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on October 19, 2017Posted in: Remote Broadcasts

Renegade Run Poster 11 x 17 (3)

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.