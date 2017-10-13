Lakeville: Man Charged with Fatally Shooting Neighbors’ Golden Retriever

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on October 13, 2017Posted in: Local News

A Massachusetts man has been criminally charged for shooting a neighbor’s dog in what he calls an act of self-defense.

Police say 61-year-old Mark Vasseur, of 9 Susan Lane, Lakeville, is charged with malicious killing of a domesticated animal. His arraignment has not been scheduled.

Krissy Dashner and Pat Bates say they were looking for the golden retriever, named Walle, near their Lakeville home on Sunday night when they heard five gunshots in the distance.

Vasseur says he fired believing that the dog might bite him. He says it was growling and going after his chickens.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.