Live Broadcast from Hingham Lumber on Saturday, October 14th from Noon – 2:15 PM in Cohasset

– Posted on October 6, 2017Posted in: Remote Broadcasts
Join Lisa Azizian broadcasting live from Hingham Lumber’s Homeowner Event on Saturday, October 14th, from Noon – 2:15 PM, as they celebrate their 70th Anniversary! Refreshments will be served, and there will be lots of giveaways.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About WATD Web Editor
WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.