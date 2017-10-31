MA: Eversource Crews Working Around the Clock to Restore Power

Eversource crews are working quickly to restore power to the towns they service including Plymouth, Plympton, Duxbury, Kingston, and Carver.

Manager of Media Relations at Eversource Energy, Michael Durand, says crews have been working around the clock.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PowerOut1.mp3

Durand welcomes people to call or text EverSource to find out when your power will be restored

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PowerOut3.mp3

To receive a status update, text “STAT” to 23129.

