MA: House of Representatives Supports Reimbursing Towns for Costs of Early Voting

The House Of Representatives is in favor of reimbursing towns for the costs of early voting.

“In November 2014, there was a legislation that was passed and early voting started in November of 2016 and it’s every other year and it’s for the state elections,” said Muratore.

Muratore says that the expenses around early voting add up quickly because early voting takes place for 11 days versus just one day of voting, so it is labor costs that fuel the increase.

The measure was sponsored by the Republican Caucus and passed the house unanimously.

The reimbursement, which part of a larger supplemental budget bill for the 2017 Fiscal Year.

That supplemental budget still has to be passed by the senate and signed by the governor.

