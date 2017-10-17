MA: Important Dates to Know Concerning Flood Insurance

By
Christine James
Posted on October 17, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

There are several key dates you need to be aware of when it comes to flood insurance.

Christine James sat down with Joe Rossi, Chair of the Marshfield Coastal Coalition to find out more.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."