MA: Kingston Announces Run for U.S. Senate

Republican business executive John Kingston is formally announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Elizabeth Warren. The Winthrop executive is planning to outline his campaign goals Wednesday evening during a speech at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. Kingston says that instead of looking for ways to “improve the lives of hardworking Americans” politicians like Warren “drive wedges between us for their own political gain.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising