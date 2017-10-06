MA: Las Vegas Shooter Researched Boston, Terrorism Expert Comments

With local attention on Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas Shooter, because of reports now that he had several Boston venues in his sights as intended targets, we asked terrorism expert Colonel Dave Gavigan, why the interest in Boston?

He says one reason is that Boston has extensive media coverage 24/7 and Gavigan says they also look at ‘MOM’ which stands for ‘means, opportunity and motive.’

Part of that, Gavigan says, they’ve appeared to figure out:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/gavigan-4-.mp3

Some evidence suggests Paddock was researching sites in Boston including Fenway Park and the Boston Center for the Arts.

