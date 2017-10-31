MA: National Grid Estimates 72 Hour Restoration Time

If you’re a National Grid customer without power, it could be several days before your power is back on.

Estimates from National Grid for total restoration were 72 hours from the end of the storm.

WATD news asked National Grid spokesman Bob Kierva why we’re not seeing workers in bucket trucks.

Kierva says he knows people are frustrated.

Even if your entire street is without power, Kierva says make sure you report the outage to National Grid at 1-800-465-1212.

