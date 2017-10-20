MA: Officials for Union Point Detail Amazon Proposal

Amazon is looking across the country for a new headquarters, and towns around the country are vying to land the company. Thursday was the final day to submit proposals, with dozens of towns in Massachusetts joining in.

On the South Shore, officials in Abington, Rockland, and Weymouth feel they have a special bid at Union Point.

“We are ready for this,” said Abington Selectman Alex Bezanson. “We are one of the very few sites that is shovel-ready.”

The three towns share Union Point, which is the site of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Base. L-Star is the developer of the site, and CEO Kyle Corkum says they have a plan to draw the company in.

“Amazon can have the site for free,” said Corkum.

The catch is, for every dollar that Amazon pledges to local charities, L-Star will take $2 off the price of the land, which Corkum said would be valued at $400 million.

“We wouldn’t dictate who, we would just say to Amazon ‘we can help guide you to incredible organizations like Arc [of the South Shore],’ who are helping people that are most vulnerable on the South Shore,” said Corkum.

He said it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels welcome.

While a full buildout of Amazon would only take up 18% of land at the site, Corkum says there’s a bright future ahead.

“It will be an entertainment center, where there will be amateur and pro sports, over 40 restaurants and bars, there will be theatre, dance, and art,” said Corkum. “It will be a vibrant urban environment.”

Amazon, which says it employs 380,000 people worldwide wants to build a second headquarters in North America, called Amazon HQ2. The company expects to invest $5 billion in construction and create 50,000 new jobs.

“I’m a little biased, but I think Union Point is a front-runner in Massachusetts, and the Northeast too,” said Edward Kimball, Chair of the Rockland Selectmen. “I believe if Amazon is serious about coming to the East Coast, we have the best site. We certainly have great people in all three communities, and we have great opportunities for their employees and their families.”

Amazon will now review the proposals and narrow down the group.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising