MA: Rockland, Weymouth, and Abington Unanimously Support Amazon Bid

Officials in Rockland, Abington, and Weymouth unanimously voted to submit a proposal to Amazon for its new headquarters.

The company said it expects to invest $5 billion in construction and create up to 50,000 high-paying jobs for a second campus, called “Amazon HQ2.”

The three towns share an area called Union Point, which is the site of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Base.

“All three communities have recognized the fact that we want Union Point to succeed, we’re looking to attract world-class companies like Amazon,” said Edward Kimball, Chairman of the Rockland Selectmen.

States across the country and numerous towns in Massachusetts are all trying to land Amazon.

L-Star Ventures is the master developer of Union Point, and Division President Matthew Barry feels the site is a “perfect fit.”

“We have enough capacity where if we build the entire Seattle campus of Amazon, it will take up about 18% of our developable land. It will be a great start, it will be exciting,” said Barry. “We’re within an area that has 2 million people in the Greater Boston [Metropolitan Statistical Area]. They will have plenty of neighbors, lots of life and excitement there. We look forward to welcoming them to Union Point.”

A joint meeting was held in Rockland to finalize the proposal, between Mayor Bob Hedlund of Weymouth, the Southfield Redevelopment Authority, the Abington Selectmen, and the Rockland Selectmen.

“Through the hard work of the three towns, I think Union Point is custom-made for large companies like Amazon,” said Ken Coyle, Chairman of the Abington Selectmen. “Abington will surely welcome them and we look forward to making people that work for Amazon and support Amazon a part of the fabric of our community.”

Each group voted unanimously to support the proposal, and a round of applause broke out after.

“It’s a high level of enthusiasm, the site is ready to go, and a lot of work got us to this point. We think this this stacks up better than any site in Massachusetts, if not in the entire Northeast,” said Hedlund. “It will present some challenges, but I think the benefits will far outweigh them.”

Amazon will review the proposals after they are submitted on October 19th.

