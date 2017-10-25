MA: South Shore Fans Hoping Young Talent Can Help Boston Celtics Overcome Early Season Obstacles

By
Brendan Connelly
Posted on October 25, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

With All-Star Gordon Hayward going down with a critical injury, South Shore Celtics fans are hopeful that the young up-comers on the team can fill the void. WATD’s Brendan Connelly spoke with players and coaches, and files this audio report.

Jaylen Brown Photo Credit: Brendan Connelly

Jaylen Brown Photo Credit: Brendan Connelly

 

Jayson Tatum Photo Credit: Brendan Connelly

Jayson Tatum Photo Credit: Brendan Connelly

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Brendan Connelly

Brendan Connelly, a lifetime native of Scituate, comes to WATD via the University of Massachusetts, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. During his time in Amherst, Brendan worked extensively with the University’s Radio Station WMUA 91.1 FM, in their sports department as a Broadcaster and Reporter. He also wrote for the Northampton-based periodical, the Daily Hampshire Gazette in their Sports Department. Following his graduation in May 2014, Brendan walked into WATD and was hired a few weeks later as a Sales Executive, then gradually worked his way into the Sports Department, becoming a weekly host on the Sports Exchange with Bill Wilhelm. One year later, Brendan officially took over the Morning Sports with Rob & Lisa, giving updates on Local High School Sports News Tuesdays through Fridays. Brendan still consistently sells advertising space as well for WATD, and helps Bill Wilhelm’s team at Sporting Events as a commentator. Outside the station, Brendan also works as a Sports Writer for the Boston Herald, who hired his services one month following WATD. Brendan has also interned as a broadcaster for the Brockton Rox which he did during the summer of 2012. In his spare time, Brendan enjoys playing pickup basketball, and hanging around Scituate & surrounding communities.