Marshfield: Board of Health Discusses Plastic Bag Ban

The Marshfield Board of Health is considering a reduction on plastic bags in town.

As a resident of the coastal town, Jeanne Ryer is concerned with the effect plastic bags have on the environment.

“Want to see that we don’t have plastic bags everywhere,” said Ryer. “This is a first step in trying to make Marshfield a greener town.”

Ryer discussed a possible ban or reduction on plastic bags with the Board of Health.

“We’re for the non-use of small plastic bags,” said board member Mark MacDonald. “I would want it totally town-wide, so no one would use them.”

Though the board was in favor of a ban, they were in the early stages of discussion, and no vote was taken. Concerns about local stores losing business and implementation were chief concerns.

“I’m on board for the ban, I just don’t have an answer right now. How, when, we put this into effect,” MacDonald told Ryer.

MacDonald wanted more input from the Massachusetts Food Association, and wanted to see how other towns were approaching the idea.

Rich Roche, the CEO and Owner of Roche Bros. Supermarkets, was not in favor of the ban, but not a reduction of plastic bags.

He said many people use the bags while walking their dogs or cleaning up trash at home, in lieu of heavy-duty bags.

“I think banning almost anything, at least in this case, is attacking the majority of people who are not creating the problem,” he added. “We should watch for the people who are throwing them out the window and crack down on that.”

As a business owner, he said a ban should work for all sides.

“I think the ban should really go state-wide, just to make it consistent,” said Roche. “It’s very hard to plan and budget for a whole company when one store has a ban on plastic bags and another store is totally different.”

Towns around the state have started to ban plastic bags, including Duxbury and Plymouth.

“There are 55 cities and towns in Massachusetts that have plastic bag bans,” said Ryer. “There are others that are proposed, if those are to pass, that would bring it up to 62. Just a few years ago it was just 35.”

At the state level, the House of Representatives and the Senate will hold a joint hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. on House Bill 2121. The bill, proposed by Marblehead Representative Lori Ehrlich and Senator James Eldridge, would ban small plastic bags starting in August of 2018, among other initiatives to cut down on waste.

