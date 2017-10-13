Marshfield: Charter Review Committee Publicizes Proposed Changes

It’s about writing the constitution for a town. All the bylaws passed by Town Meeting must fit into its charter. Marshfield wrote its first chapter in 1976 and is in the process of updating it now. The charter review committee has gone public with its proposed changes. They would replace a popularly elected town clerk with an appointed professional. They would put the town finances in the hands of a professional finance director. They would eliminate the elected board of public works and make a town manager responsible for managing it all. To supervise the town manager, they would increase the number of selectmen from three to five. The Marshfield Charter Review Committee will hold at least two more hearings on the proposed charter – October 24th in the senior center at 3:30 p.m. and October 26th in St. Ann’s parish hall at 7 p.m. The minutes and video of all the committee meetings are on the town website. The committee solicits comments on its proposals via the selectmen’s email.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising