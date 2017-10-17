Marshfield: Community Television to Host Media Day Celebration

By
Christine James
Posted on October 17, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

MCTV will host a Community Media Day Celebration on October 21st from 12 – 4 at the Marshfield High School.

WATD’s Christine James sat down with Jonathan Grabowski and Kayla from MCTV and talked about the upcoming event:

 

 

mediaday

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."