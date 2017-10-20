Marshfield: Finalizing the Beach Management Plan

Marshfield is in the process of finalizing its Beach Management Plan for spring 2018.

Woods Hole Group Coastal Scientist Elise LeDuc says that opening up the town’s less used beaches for recreational opportunity is critical:

The final draft of Marshfield’s Beach Management Plan is expected to be completed by the end of November. But in the time leading up to that, the town requests public comments regarding any other beach issues people may have.

LeDuc shares how residents can submit their comments:

The deadline to submit comments on the beach management plan draft is October 30th.

