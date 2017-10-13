Marshfield: Haunted Tavern Saturday at the Winslow House

The 1699 Winslow House and Cultural Center will be holding a Haunted Tavern Night this Saturday.

Going back to the early days of the Winslow House Association, this year will be focused on a 1920′s theme. Drinks, crafts, and a candle-lit tour are in store.

“We will be having some vintage fun,” said Kathleen O’Connor, a volunteer at the house.

The house was built around 1700 by Isaac Winslow, the grandson of Edward Winslow, one of the first Pilgrims.

“Some people say it’s haunted, and others don’t,” said O’Connor. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

Haunted Tavern Night starts Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Winslow House.

