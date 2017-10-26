Marshfield: Hollywood Movie Set to Start Filming Today in Brant Rock

Brant Rock is receiving a Hollywood makeover for the filming of ‘Equalizer 2′. Movie crews have been welding, building and painting to get Brant Rock ready for filming that is scheduled to start today. Brant Rock resident Jamie Ducey says the crews have been very respectful and have been great at communicating any sort of disruptions, such as road closures, that will be taking place. ‘Equalizer 2′ is starring Denzel Washington and is scheduled to wrap up November 13th.

