Marshfield: Hollywood Movie Set to Start Filming Today in Brant Rock

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on October 26, 2017Posted in: Local News

Brant Rock is receiving a Hollywood makeover for the filming of ‘Equalizer 2′. Movie crews have been welding, building and painting to get Brant Rock ready for filming that is scheduled to start today. Brant Rock resident Jamie Ducey says the crews have been very respectful and have been great at communicating any sort of disruptions, such as road closures, that will be taking place. ‘Equalizer 2′ is starring Denzel Washington and is scheduled to wrap up November 13th.

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.