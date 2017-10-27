Marshfield: Mass. Memories Road Show Collecting Photos Saturday

The Mass. Memories Road Show is coming to Marshfield this Saturday at the Ventress Memorial Library.

It’s part of a photo archive run by U-Mass Boston, which has collected over 8,000 photographs from around the state.

“They’re looking for photos from people that reflect their Marshfield experience,” said Chris Woods, the Assistant Library Director in Marshfield. “They’re looking for personal stories from people, to get an idea of the people who live and work here.”

People with a Marshfield connection are invited to come by the library with three photos in print, digital, or on a cell phone. Among the South Shore towns that are part of the archive are Hingham, Norwell, and Duxbury.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted to do, I’m just so glad we’re doing it this year,” said Woods.

Whether it’s work, a favorite place, or something sentimental, Woods says the photos will provide a snapshot of the town.

“I’m bringing pictures of my family. My family means the most to me in the whole world,” said Woods. “I brought up three boys in Marshfield, and we’ve had wonderful memories.”

An exhibit with the history of the town and historical sites will also be set up.

The Mass. Memories Road show will be held at the Marshfield Library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

